Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $$23.85 during midday trading on Friday. 5,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

