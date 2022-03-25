Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.
Shares of EVLO opened at $4.12 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $220.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
