Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Shares of EVLO opened at $4.12 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $220.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

