Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.41% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $432.14 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.96.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. American Trust bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.