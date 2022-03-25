Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT traded down €0.98 ($1.08) on Friday, hitting €26.81 ($29.46). The company had a trading volume of 324,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. Evotec has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($25.56) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($50.36). The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.