Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Sells $175,714.70 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 172,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

Get Exelon alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.