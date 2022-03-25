Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. Exelon has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $1,447,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $1,302,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

