Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $28,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,059 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.