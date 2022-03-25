Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $8.08 on Thursday, hitting $195.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

