Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 545,650 shares.The stock last traded at $17.63 and had previously closed at $17.47.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

