Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.37

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$7.90. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 131,068 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXE. CIBC raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$703.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

