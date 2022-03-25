Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

