FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0040

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001462 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042765 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00284549 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

