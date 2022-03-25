Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Ian Selby Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX – Get Rating) insider Ian Selby acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,949.45).

Ian Selby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Ian Selby bought 600,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,898.89).

On Friday, January 21st, Ian Selby bought 165,240 shares of Falanx Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,652.40 ($2,175.36).

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ian Selby acquired 500,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,582.41).

Shares of LON FLX opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.10. Falanx Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; ethical offensive services; red teaming security testing; awareness training; threat and risk assessment; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

