Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.65

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 2474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

