Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $5.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

