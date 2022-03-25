Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,443. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

