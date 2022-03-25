Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 435 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,013.92. 22,914,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $890.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

