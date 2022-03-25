Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.80. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 388,803 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.15.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.

