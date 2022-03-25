FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $298.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.30.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $225.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

