Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 316,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,050. Femasys has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FEMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Femasys stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Femasys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

