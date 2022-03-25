Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 316,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,050. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Femasys at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

