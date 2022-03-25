Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

FRX stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.33. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.27. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

