Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $50,379,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.77) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.96) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.