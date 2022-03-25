Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.