Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.72. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

