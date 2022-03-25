Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

