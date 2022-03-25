Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $37,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

