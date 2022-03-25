Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

EHC opened at $68.03 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

