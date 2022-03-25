Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

