Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.82.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

