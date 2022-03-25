Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 89,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

