Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

BK stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

