Financial Analysis: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ambev and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 3 3 0 2.29 Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambev currently has a consensus price target of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Ambev’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 17.43% 15.68% 9.91% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ambev pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Ambev has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambev and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $13.50 billion 3.40 $2.35 billion $0.14 20.86 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.18 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambev beats Pernod Ricard on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

