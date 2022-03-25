Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Sells $90,988.00 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $90,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $51,178.40.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 43.8% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 39,980 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

