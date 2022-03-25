First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE FA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 593,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,363. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
