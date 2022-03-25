First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 593,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,363. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 474,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 653,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 463,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 391,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

