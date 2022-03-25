First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $18.76. First Advantage shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 9,920 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

