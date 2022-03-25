First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the February 28th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCGD stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 181,995,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,589,367. First Colombia Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

