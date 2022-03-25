First Command Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.