First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 406 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,904,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 227,632 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

GE opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

