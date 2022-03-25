First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.06.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at about $46,266,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

