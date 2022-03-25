First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 28,412 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.95.

Several research analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $817.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

