First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells C$2,132,424.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$2,132,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,125,362.

G. Clive Newall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26.

FM stock opened at C$41.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.51. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$28.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

FM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

