First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FPXI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.