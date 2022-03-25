First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.67

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 11769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

