First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

