First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $22.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

