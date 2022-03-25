FirstEnergy Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.
FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
