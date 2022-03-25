FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.80

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 107.60 ($1.42). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.41), with a volume of 628,723 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.50) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.31).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The company has a market capitalization of £802.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.80.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.