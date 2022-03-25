FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53. FirstService has a 1 year low of $130.56 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in FirstService by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in FirstService by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in FirstService by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FirstService by 181.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 253.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.