FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.48

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.48 and traded as low as $12.13. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $55.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

